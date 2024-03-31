Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $6.91 Million Investment in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 228,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.49% of PHINIA as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHIN. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PHINIA alerts:

PHINIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHIN opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.39. PHINIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $38.78.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. PHINIA’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHINIA

PHINIA Profile

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.