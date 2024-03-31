Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,968,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Casey’s General Stores as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $318.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.42. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.50 and a 52-week high of $324.40. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

