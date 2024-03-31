Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 246,912 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,594 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 246,912 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.73% of U.S. Silica worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,439 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $969.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.72 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.47%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stacy Russell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

