AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, April 1st.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

ASTS stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ASTS. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,446,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,811,000 after acquiring an additional 103,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 36,219 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 677.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 96,203 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 55,013 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

