AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,600 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 29th total of 534,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.0 days.

AtkinsRéalis Price Performance

OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $40.92 on Friday. AtkinsRéalis has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98.

About AtkinsRéalis

AtkinsRéalis operates as an integrated professional services and project management company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial, minerals and metal, and power and renewables sectors.

