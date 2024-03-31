AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,600 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 29th total of 534,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.0 days.
AtkinsRéalis Price Performance
OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $40.92 on Friday. AtkinsRéalis has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98.
About AtkinsRéalis
