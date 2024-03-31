Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Trading Up 0.2%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.98 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.37 ($0.24). Approximately 1,132,212 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,028,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.34 ($0.24).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.95) target price on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.
Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.
