Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,480,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the February 29th total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 941,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Atossa Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ATOS opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 449,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 101,690 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATOS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

