Augean (LON:AUG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $371.00

Augean plc (LON:AUG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 371 ($4.69) and traded as low as GBX 371 ($4.69). Augean shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.69), with a volume of 20,871 shares changing hands.
Augean Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £389.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 371 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 371.
About Augean
Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.
