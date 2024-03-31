Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Down 12.0% in March

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the February 29th total of 12,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 154.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 77,594 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 32,137 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 214,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

