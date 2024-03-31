Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CFO Sells $1,443,835.53 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,835.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,662.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $260.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

