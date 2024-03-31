Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CFO Sells $1,443,835.53 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,835.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,662.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Autodesk Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ ADSK opened at $260.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.01.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.
View Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Autodesk
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.