AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $3,044.61 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,080.72.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,151.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,929.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2,706.45. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $24.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,797 shares of company stock valued at $81,010,974. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 7.4% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 42,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

