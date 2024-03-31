Avante (CVE:XX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.77

Avante Corp. (CVE:XX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as high as C$0.92. Avante shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 12,950 shares changing hands.

Avante Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$23.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

About Avante

(Get Free Report)

Avante Corp., through its subsidiary Avante Security Inc, engages in the provision of security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers system design, sales, installations, and monitoring services, as well as alarm response and patrols, personal protection, house staff training, and secure transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avante Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avante and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.