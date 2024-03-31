Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on April 3rd

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1126 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

AVMU opened at $46.57 on Friday. Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

