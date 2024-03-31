Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,716 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $57.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $58.56. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

