B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires 555 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. RTX accounts for 4.3% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Up 0.1 %

RTX stock opened at $97.53 on Friday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average of $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

