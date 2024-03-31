B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises approximately 0.7% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAH. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $148.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.71 and its 200 day moving average is $130.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $89.80 and a 1 year high of $150.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,487. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

