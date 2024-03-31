B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands makes up 3.5% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 120.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 859,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after acquiring an additional 469,421 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,690,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,016,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after acquiring an additional 799,175 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 37.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,372 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

NYSE CAG opened at $29.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

