B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up about 3.7% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $154.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

