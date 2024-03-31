B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTRB. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1,085.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $34.54.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.