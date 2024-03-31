B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTRB. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1,085.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter.
Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $34.54.
About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF
The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hartford Total Return Bond ETF
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.