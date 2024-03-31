B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the quarter. Cambria Tail Risk ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,079,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,850,000 after acquiring an additional 639,173 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,416,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 237,790 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,188,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 198,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63.

About Cambria Tail Risk ETF

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.