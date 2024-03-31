B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $713,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,143,000 after buying an additional 14,471,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,556,000 after purchasing an additional 507,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.37. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

