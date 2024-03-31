B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $44.05 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $44.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

