B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 1,130 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUGFree Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August makes up about 1.9% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PAUG opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

