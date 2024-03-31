B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 1,224 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July makes up approximately 1.9% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,157,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,065,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 8,409.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 351,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 347,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,514,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,693,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

GJUL opened at $33.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $33.87.

