B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 3.9% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $154.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 118.58, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

