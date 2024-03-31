B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 895 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July comprises about 1.9% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 291.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 356,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 265,195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, AIFG Consultants Ltd. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the third quarter worth $6,329,000.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $454.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

