B. Riley Comments on Altimmune, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Altimmune in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altimmune’s current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $10.18 on Friday. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $546.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altimmune by 162.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Altimmune by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,185,000 after buying an additional 227,677 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Altimmune by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,458,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 190,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altimmune by 2,407.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Altimmune by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,059,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 462,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

