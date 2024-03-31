B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Trading 0.7% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.06. 11,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 23,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

