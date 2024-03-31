B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.
PDSB has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 1,272,801 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $5,958,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 345.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 354,442 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $4,362,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 285,141 shares during the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.
