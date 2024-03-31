Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0038 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $3.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,108,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,517,670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth about $23,765,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 465.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,109,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,777 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,816,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 7.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,224,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

