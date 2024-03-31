Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $3.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 138,029 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 38,660 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

