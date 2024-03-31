Barclays Boosts Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $25.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.42.

NYSE CCL opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 2.54.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

