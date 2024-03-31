Barclays Boosts McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target to $76.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MKC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.43.

NYSE:MKC opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.28. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

