Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,200 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the February 29th total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Barratt Developments Price Performance
Barratt Developments stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12.
About Barratt Developments
