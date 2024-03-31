Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Posts Earnings Results

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance

Belo Sun Mining stock opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.04. Belo Sun Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 16 exploration permits, and 58 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

