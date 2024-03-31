Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,762 Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSGX opened at $57.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.