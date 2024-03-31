Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RVT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,394,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,637,000 after purchasing an additional 168,048 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after purchasing an additional 490,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,677,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,835 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after purchasing an additional 78,783 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,106,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,962 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royce Value Trust

In related news, VP Francis D. Gannon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royce Value Trust news, VP Francis D. Gannon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher D. Clark acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $48,708.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 31,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,777.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $15.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

