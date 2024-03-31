Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up approximately 0.4% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 387.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

VONV stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

