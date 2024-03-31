Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after buying an additional 6,668,422 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after buying an additional 1,983,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after buying an additional 785,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after buying an additional 518,503 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,574,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $26.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

