Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 0.8% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average of $57.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

