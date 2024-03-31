Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after buying an additional 9,923,920 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $657,826,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,189 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.41. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

