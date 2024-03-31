Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Has $622,000 Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for 0.4% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.24. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

