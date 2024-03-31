Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Has $622,000 Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for 0.4% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.
Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of ESGV stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.24. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.
Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.