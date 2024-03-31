Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 12.8% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $21,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2163 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

