Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 16.6% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $28,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $120.99 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.49 and a 200 day moving average of $109.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

