Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $81.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

