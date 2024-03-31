Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,114 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.7% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $61.05 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

