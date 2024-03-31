Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 18.7% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $31,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after buying an additional 103,829 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VUG opened at $344.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $241.02 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

