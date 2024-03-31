Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 146,853.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 119.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 618,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,388,000 after buying an additional 336,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,801,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 194,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

IVOO stock opened at $103.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $78.54 and a 12 month high of $103.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.51.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.