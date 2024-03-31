Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.6% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.53% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IMCB stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.63. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $72.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.60 million, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

