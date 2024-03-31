Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,988,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,031 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 318.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,434,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,376 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.44.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

